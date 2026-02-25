Excelerate Energy, Inc. Profit Rises In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) announced earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $167.01 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $153.03 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Excelerate Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $199.29 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.2% to $1.228 billion from $851.43 million last year.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $167.01 Mln. vs. $153.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $1.228 Bln vs. $851.43 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.