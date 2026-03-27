Excelerate Energy (EE) Price Target Increased by 15.29% to 45.44

The average one-year price target for Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) has been revised to $45.44 / share. This is an increase of 15.29% from the prior estimate of $39.41 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.02% from the latest reported closing price of $33.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Excelerate Energy. This is an decrease of 200 owner(s) or 47.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EE is 0.24%, an increase of 5.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.15% to 33,767K shares. The put/call ratio of EE is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 7,854K shares representing 24.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,607K shares representing 11.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares , representing an increase of 19.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 80.28% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,221K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing a decrease of 32.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 17.16% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 1,165K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,213K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 42.47% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,093K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company.

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