Excelerate Begins Offering Of $700 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) said on Monday that Excelerate Energy Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of Excelerate, has commenced an offering of $700 million of unsecured senior notes due 2030.

The companyintends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with other funds, to fund the previously announced acquisition of New Fortress Energy, Inc.'s (NFE) business in Jamaica for $1.055 billion. Excelerate also aims to use the net proceeds to repay debt, and pay fees and expenses.

