Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for Cisco Systems (NasdaqGS:CSCO) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.02% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cisco Systems is 54.80. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.02% from its latest reported closing price of 48.06.

The projected annual revenue for Cisco Systems is 57,836MM, an increase of 1.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.

Cisco Systems Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 14, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 4, 2024 received the payment on April 24, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cisco Systems. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSCO is 0.63%, an increase of 14.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 3,257,057K shares. The put/call ratio of CSCO is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 114,721K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,249K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 15.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98,948K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,928K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 86,888K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,644K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 77,850K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,440K shares , representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 14.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 74,320K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,671K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Cisco Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future.

