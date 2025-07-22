Examining the Future: Teledyne Technologies's Earnings Outlook

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.03.

Investors in Teledyne Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.37% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Teledyne Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 4.92 5.23 4.97 4.49 EPS Actual 4.95 5.52 5.10 4.58 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% 1.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies were trading at $559.27 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Teledyne Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Teledyne Technologies.

The consensus rating for Teledyne Technologies is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $576.5 implies a potential 3.08% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Keysight Techs, Trimble and Zebra Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Keysight Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $180.4, suggesting a potential 67.74% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Trimble, with an average 1-year price target of $88.75, suggesting a potential 84.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zebra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $324.62, suggesting a potential 41.96% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Keysight Techs, Trimble and Zebra Technologies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teledyne Technologies Buy 7.39% $619.50M 1.94% Keysight Techs Outperform 7.40% $814M 4.82% Trimble Outperform -11.82% $560.80M 1.19% Zebra Technologies Neutral 11.32% $645M 3.77%

Key Takeaway:

Teledyne Technologies ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Inc sells technologies for industrial markets. Roughly a fourth of Teledyne's revenue comes from contracts with the United States government. The firm operates in four segments: instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. The instrumentation segment provides monitoring instruments primarily for marine and environmental applications. The digital imaging segment contributes majority of proportion of revenue and includes image sensors and cameras for industrial, government, and medical customers. The aerospace and defense electronics segment provides electronic components and communication products for aircraft. The engineered systems segment provides solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Teledyne Technologies

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Teledyne Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Teledyne Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.01%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Teledyne Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

To track all earnings releases for Teledyne Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

