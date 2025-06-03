Examining the Future: MongoDB's Earnings Outlook

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MongoDB will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

Investors in MongoDB are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.61, which was followed by a 26.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MongoDB's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.69 0.49 0.40 EPS Actual 1.28 1.16 0.70 0.51 Price Change % -27.0% -17.0% 18.0% -24.0%

Tracking MongoDB's Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB were trading at $193.0 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on MongoDB

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on MongoDB.

Analysts have provided MongoDB with 28 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $272.25, suggesting a potential 41.06% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Twilio, Okta and Akamai Technologies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Twilio, with an average 1-year price target of $128.74, suggesting a potential 33.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Okta, with an average 1-year price target of $130.81, suggesting a potential 32.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Akamai Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $92.17, suggesting a potential 52.24% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Twilio, Okta and Akamai Technologies, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MongoDB Buy 19.74% $399.38M 0.74% Twilio Outperform 11.98% $581.57M 0.25% Okta Buy 11.51% $533M 0.96% Akamai Technologies Neutral 2.85% $596.19M 2.60%

Key Takeaway:

MongoDB is positioned in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth, with the lowest percentage. In terms of gross profit, MongoDB is at the bottom with the lowest amount. However, it has the highest return on equity among its peers.

All You Need to Know About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Financial Insights: MongoDB

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MongoDB's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.74% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MongoDB's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for MongoDB visit their earnings calendar on our site.

