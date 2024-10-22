Examining the Future: Monarch Casino & Resort's Earnings Outlook

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37.

Investors in Monarch Casino & Resort are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 11.25% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Monarch Casino & Resort's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.11 0.96 1.03 1.44 EPS Actual 1.19 0.93 0.93 1.23 Price Change % 11.0% -4.0% -0.0% -6.0%

Monarch Casino & Resort Share Price Analysis

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort were trading at $73.83 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Monarch Casino & Resort

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Monarch Casino & Resort.

The consensus rating for Monarch Casino & Resort is Neutral, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $75.5 implies a potential 2.26% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Monarch Casino & Resort, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Monarch Casino & Resort are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Monarch Casino & Resort Neutral 3.61% $68.35M 4.50%

Key Takeaway:

Monarch Casino & Resort ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc is engaged in providing the latest gaming, dining, and hospitality amenities. It owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Casinos, followed by Food & Beverage and Hotel Operations.

Monarch Casino & Resort: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Monarch Casino & Resort's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.61% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Monarch Casino & Resort's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monarch Casino & Resort's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monarch Casino & Resort's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Monarch Casino & Resort's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Monarch Casino & Resort visit their earnings calendar on our site.

