Examining the Future: MaxLinear's Earnings Outlook

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MaxLinear to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Anticipation surrounds MaxLinear's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 12.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MaxLinear's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.13 -0.32 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.09 -0.36 -0.25 Price Change % -12.0% -20.0% 1.0% -37.0%

Performance of MaxLinear Shares

Shares of MaxLinear were trading at $15.92 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on MaxLinear

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on MaxLinear.

The consensus rating for MaxLinear is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $15.2, there's a potential 4.52% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Penguin Solutions, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Penguin Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $26.88, suggesting a potential 68.84% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Penguin Solutions, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MaxLinear Neutral 0.70% $53.83M -9.85% Penguin Solutions Buy 7.88% $95.08M -0.06%

Key Takeaway:

MaxLinear is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has a higher Return on Equity compared to its peers. The consensus rating for MaxLinear is Neutral, while one of its peers has a Buy rating.

Unveiling the Story Behind MaxLinear

MaxLinear Inc is a provider of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, and for data center, metro, and long-haul fiber networks. The company's radio frequency receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. Its product options include both radio frequency receivers and radio frequency receiver systems-on-chips. The company's products enable the distribution and display of broadband video and data content in a wide range of electronic devices.

MaxLinear: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MaxLinear's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MaxLinear's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -51.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): MaxLinear's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -9.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MaxLinear's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.78%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

To track all earnings releases for MaxLinear visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for MXL

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

