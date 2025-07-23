Examining the Future: Liberty Energy's Earnings Outlook

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Liberty Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Investors in Liberty Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 5.69% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Liberty Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.1 0.58 0.61 EPS Actual 0.04 0.1 0.45 0.61 Price Change % 6.0% -7.000000000000001% -9.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Liberty Energy's Stock

Shares of Liberty Energy were trading at $11.25 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Liberty Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Liberty Energy.

Analysts have provided Liberty Energy with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $14.75, suggesting a potential 31.11% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Oceaneering International, Tidewater and Flowco Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Oceaneering International, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 86.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tidewater, with an average 1-year price target of $70.0, suggesting a potential 522.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Flowco Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $32.5, suggesting a potential 188.89% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Oceaneering International, Tidewater and Flowco Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Liberty Energy Neutral -8.91% $88.10M 1.02% Oceaneering International Neutral 12.59% $135.01M 6.77% Tidewater Outperform 3.82% $101.60M 3.83% Flowco Holdings Outperform 188.33% $65.81M 2.63%

Key Takeaway:

Liberty Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc is a integrated energy services and technology company focused on providing hydraulic fracturing services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. The Company offers customers with hydraulic fracturing services, together with complementary services including wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods (including sand mine operations), and technologies to facilitate lower emission completions, thereby helping customers reduce emissions profile. The company provides services across USA and Canada.

Liberty Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Liberty Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.91% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Liberty Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Liberty Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

