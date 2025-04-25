Examining the Future: Leggett & Platt's Earnings Outlook

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Leggett & Platt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

Anticipation surrounds Leggett & Platt's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Leggett & Platt's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.33 0.30 0.24 EPS Actual 0.21 0.32 0.29 0.23 Price Change % 4.0% 4.0% 1.0% -27.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt were trading at $7.42 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Leggett & Platt

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Leggett & Platt.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Leggett & Platt, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $10.0, suggesting a potential 34.77% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ethan Allen Interiors, La-Z-Boy and Lovesac, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ethan Allen Interiors, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 331.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for La-Z-Boy, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, suggesting a potential 519.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lovesac, with an average 1-year price target of $30.4, suggesting a potential 309.7% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Ethan Allen Interiors, La-Z-Boy and Lovesac are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Leggett & Platt Neutral -5.26% $175.60M 1.99% Ethan Allen Interiors Neutral -5.99% $94.84M 3.15% La-Z-Boy Outperform 4.27% $231.37M 2.80% Lovesac Buy -3.60% $145.78M 17.10%

Key Takeaway:

Leggett & Platt ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity. The consensus rating for Leggett & Platt is Neutral, similar to one other peer.

Delving into Leggett & Platt's Background

Leggett & Platt Inc designs and produces engineered components and products found in homes and automobiles. It operates its business through three segments namely Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring, and Textile Products. It generates the majority of its revenue from Bedding Products. Serving a broad suite of customers around the world, Leggett & Platt's products include bedding components, automotive seat support, and lumbar systems, specialty bedding foam and private label finished mattresses, components for home furniture, and work furniture, flooring underlayment, adjustable beds, and various other products.

Leggett & Platt: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Leggett & Platt's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.26%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Leggett & Platt's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Leggett & Platt's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.99%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Leggett & Platt's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Leggett & Platt's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Leggett & Platt visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LEG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Reinstates Neutral Neutral Jan 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Jan 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LEG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.