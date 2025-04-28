Examining the Future: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

Investors in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.15% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.03 -0.07 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.18 -0.06 -0.25 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% -4.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were trading at $21.365 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $37.0, the consensus suggests a potential 73.18% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Travere Therapeutics, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Travere Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential 90.73% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Travere Therapeutics, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Buy 46.93% $184.76M -2.03% Travere Therapeutics Buy 65.98% $72.23M -421.09%

Key Takeaway:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ranks higher than its peers in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating stronger financial performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in Return on Equity compared to its peers. Overall, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Discovering Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, abiprubart, and mavrilimumab.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 46.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -7.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.57%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

To track all earnings releases for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.