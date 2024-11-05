Examining the Future: Johnson Controls Intl's Earnings Outlook

Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Johnson Controls Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

Johnson Controls Intl bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.69% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Johnson Controls Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.09 0.75 0.51 1.09 EPS Actual 1.14 0.78 0.51 1.05 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% -3.0% 0.0%

Analyst Opinions on Johnson Controls Intl

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Johnson Controls Intl.

A total of 8 analyst ratings have been received for Johnson Controls Intl, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $79.75, suggesting a potential 7.44% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Carrier Global, Lennox Intl and Builders FirstSource, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Carrier Global, with an average 1-year price target of $82.06, suggesting a potential 10.55% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lennox Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $630.57, suggesting a potential 749.48% upside. Builders FirstSource is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $206.47, indicating a potential 178.15% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Carrier Global, Lennox Intl and Builders FirstSource are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Johnson Controls Intl Neutral 1.37% $2.49B 6.17% Carrier Global Neutral 21.26% $1.68B 3.14% Lennox Intl Neutral 9.65% $488.40M 35.90% Builders FirstSource Buy -1.60% $1.46B 7.43%

Key Takeaway:

Johnson Controls Intl ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It ranks in the middle for gross profit. It ranks at the bottom for return on equity.

Get to Know Johnson Controls Intl Better

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration units, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for over 45% of sales, fire and security represents roughly 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls generated nearly $27 billion in revenue.

Financial Insights: Johnson Controls Intl

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Johnson Controls Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.37% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson Controls Intl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

To track all earnings releases for Johnson Controls Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.