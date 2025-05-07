Examining the Future: Harrow's Earnings Outlook

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Harrow will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The announcement from Harrow is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.27, leading to a 5.96% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Stock Performance

Shares of Harrow were trading at $24.12 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 137.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Harrow

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Harrow.

With 4 analyst ratings, Harrow has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $59.0, indicating a potential 144.61% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Phibro Animal Health and Evolus, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Collegium Pharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $48.0, suggesting a potential 99.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Phibro Animal Health, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 8.79% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Evolus, with an average 1-year price target of $24.43, suggesting a potential 1.29% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Phibro Animal Health and Evolus are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Harrow Buy 83.83% $52.70M 10.62% Collegium Pharmaceutical Buy 21.51% $98.29M 5.41% Phibro Animal Health Underperform 23.73% $101.87M 1.26% Evolus Buy 29.42% $50.34M -119.02%

Key Takeaway:

Harrow ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is the lowest compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Harrow

Harrow Inc is an eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the U.S. market. The company helps U.S. eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its comprehensive portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of Americans. Its operating segments are The Branded segment includes activities of the Company's FDA-approved ophthalmology pharmaceutical products, including the out-licensing of rights to certain of branded products; and The ImprimisRx segment represents activities in the Company's ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical compounding business.

Harrow's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Harrow displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 83.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Harrow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harrow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Harrow's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.29. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Harrow visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HROW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HROW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.