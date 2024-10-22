Examining the Future: Goosehead Insurance's Earnings Outlook

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

The market awaits Goosehead Insurance's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 29.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goosehead Insurance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.21 0.33 0.30 EPS Actual 0.43 0.28 0.28 0.46 Price Change % 28.999999999999996% -12.0% -18.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance were trading at $96.4 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Goosehead Insurance

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Goosehead Insurance.

A total of 12 analyst ratings have been received for Goosehead Insurance, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $87.0, suggesting a potential 9.75% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Abacus Life, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Abacus Life, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, indicating a potential 84.44% downside. Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Abacus Life are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Baldwin Insurance Neutral 14.83% $94.38M -2.95% Abacus Life Buy 155.53% $26.33M 0.36%

Key Takeaway:

Goosehead Insurance ranks higher than its peers in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating strong performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in Return on Equity compared to its peers. Overall, Goosehead Insurance is positioned favorably among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know Goosehead Insurance Better

Goosehead Insurance Inc operates as an insurance agency. Its insurance products consist of homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance (motorcycle, recreational vehicle and other insurance); commercial lines insurance (general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses); and life insurance. Geographically, it operates in Texas, California, Illinois, Florida, and other regions.

Goosehead Insurance's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Goosehead Insurance's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goosehead Insurance's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Goosehead Insurance's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.0, Goosehead Insurance faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Goosehead Insurance visit their earnings calendar on our site.

