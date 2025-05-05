Examining the Future: DHT Holdings's Earnings Outlook

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that DHT Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Investors in DHT Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.16, leading to a 2.46% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at DHT Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.20 0.28 0.33 EPS Actual 0.34 0.22 0.27 0.29 Price Change % -2.0% 5.0% -3.0% 0.0%

Tracking DHT Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of DHT Holdings were trading at $10.91 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on DHT Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding DHT Holdings.

Analysts have provided DHT Holdings with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $13.5, suggesting a potential 23.74% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Global Partners, Scorpio Tankers and Plains GP Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Global Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $56.0, suggesting a potential 413.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Scorpio Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $61.2, suggesting a potential 460.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Plains GP Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 87.9% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Global Partners, Scorpio Tankers and Plains GP Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DHT Holdings Buy -8.36% $38.56M 5.31% Global Partners Neutral -5.05% $268.83M 2.47% Scorpio Tankers Buy -45.32% $88.92M 2.01% Plains GP Holdings Neutral -2.33% $918M -0.78%

Key Takeaway:

DHT Holdings ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. Overall, DHT Holdings is positioned favorably compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know DHT Holdings Better

DHT Holdings Inc is a crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC. The group generates revenues from time charter and spot market operations. It operates through integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the shipping revenues.

DHT Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: DHT Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.36%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: DHT Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 41.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): DHT Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.31%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DHT Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.4.

To track all earnings releases for DHT Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

