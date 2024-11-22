Examining the Future: Blue Bird's Earnings Outlook

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Blue Bird to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

Anticipation surrounds Blue Bird's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.40, which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blue Bird's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.48 0.37 0.48 EPS Actual 0.91 0.89 0.91 0.66 Price Change % 0.0% 24.0% -3.0% 10.0%

Blue Bird Share Price Analysis

Shares of Blue Bird were trading at $40.08 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 117.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Blue Bird

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Blue Bird.

The consensus rating for Blue Bird is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $60.25 implies a potential 50.32% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of REV Group, Astec Industries and Wabash National, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

REV Group received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, implying a potential 27.64% downside. Astec Industries is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, indicating a potential 0.2% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Wabash National, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, indicating a potential 55.09% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for REV Group, Astec Industries and Wabash National are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Blue Bird Buy 13.28% $69.35M 23.62% REV Group Buy -14.79% $78.30M 4.65% Astec Industries Neutral -3.86% $66.80M -0.98% Wabash National Neutral -26.67% $56.01M -87.93%

Key Takeaway:

Blue Bird is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, outperforming its peers. However, it ranks lower for Return on Equity. Overall, Blue Bird shows strong growth potential compared to its peers in the industry.

Get to Know Blue Bird Better

Blue Bird Corp is an American bus manufacturing company. It has its operations in two segments. The Bus segment involves the design, engineering, manufacture and sales of school buses and extended warranties; and the Parts segment which includes the sales of replacement bus parts. It carries its operations in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. The majority of its sales are derived from the United States through its bus manufacturing business.

Key Indicators: Blue Bird's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Blue Bird's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Bird's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Bird's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Bird's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Blue Bird's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Blue Bird visit their earnings calendar on our site.

