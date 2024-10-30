Examining the Future: Arrow Electronics's Earnings Outlook

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Arrow Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22.

The market awaits Arrow Electronics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.62, leading to a 2.47% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Arrow Electronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.16 2.37 3.72 3.51 EPS Actual 2.78 2.41 3.98 4.14 Price Change % -2.0% 2.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Analysts' Perspectives on Arrow Electronics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $130.33, the consensus suggests a potential 3.14% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Insight Enterprises, Avnet and TD Synnex, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Insight Enterprises is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $225.0, suggesting a potential 67.22% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Avnet, with an average 1-year price target of $50.67, suggesting a potential 62.34% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for TD Synnex, with an average 1-year price target of $139.6, implying a potential 3.75% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Insight Enterprises, Avnet and TD Synnex, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Arrow Electronics Neutral -19.05% $846.44M 1.90% Insight Enterprises Outperform -8.00% $453.37M 4.85% Avnet Neutral -15.13% $642.88M 1.67% TD Synnex Outperform 5.19% $961.05M 2.20%

Key Takeaway:

Arrow Electronics is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a decline of 19.05%. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit at $846.44M. In terms of return on equity, Arrow Electronics is also at the bottom with a rate of 1.90%.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Inc. is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It has one of the world's broadest portfolios of product offerings available from electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers, coupled with a range of services, solutions, and software, the company helps industrial and commercial customers introduce products, reduce their time to market, and enhance their overall competitiveness. The company has two business segments, the components business and the enterprise computing solutions.

Understanding the Numbers: Arrow Electronics's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Arrow Electronics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -19.05% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Arrow Electronics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arrow Electronics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arrow Electronics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Arrow Electronics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.58, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Arrow Electronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.