Examining the Future: Analog Devices's Earnings Outlook

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Analog Devices will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70.

Analog Devices bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 0.89% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Analog Devices's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.54 1.64 1.50 1.26 EPS Actual 1.63 1.67 1.58 1.40 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices were trading at $224.49 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Analog Devices

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Analog Devices.

A total of 16 analyst ratings have been received for Analog Devices, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $249.12, suggesting a potential 10.97% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Micron Technology and Intel, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Micron Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $123.06, suggesting a potential 45.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Intel, with an average 1-year price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential 91.17% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Micron Technology and Intel, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Analog Devices Buy -3.56% $1.43B 1.11% Micron Technology Outperform 38.27% $2.96B 3.32% Intel Neutral -0.45% $4.67B -0.83%

Key Takeaway:

Analog Devices ranks highest in gross profit among its peers. It is at the bottom in terms of revenue growth. The company's return on equity is in the middle compared to its peers. Overall, Analog Devices is positioned differently across the metrics analyzed.

Delving into Analog Devices's Background

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

A Deep Dive into Analog Devices's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Analog Devices's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Analog Devices's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.15%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Analog Devices's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Analog Devices's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

To track all earnings releases for Analog Devices visit their earnings calendar on our site.

