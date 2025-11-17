Exagen (XGN) Price Target Increased by 17.39% to 15.74

The average one-year price target for Exagen (NasdaqGM:XGN) has been revised to $15.74 / share. This is an increase of 17.39% from the prior estimate of $13.41 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.66% from the latest reported closing price of $9.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exagen. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 20.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XGN is 0.13%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.83% to 9,679K shares. The put/call ratio of XGN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 1,697K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 723K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 33.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 675K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 552K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares , representing an increase of 43.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 159.28% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 519K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 51.48% over the last quarter.

