Exagen Inc. Appoints Dr. Michael Mahler as Chief Scientific Officer to Enhance Autoimmune Diagnostic Innovations

Exagen Inc. appoints Dr. Michael Mahler as Chief Scientific Officer to enhance autoimmune diagnostics and patient care.

Exagen Inc. has appointed Dr. Michael Mahler as Chief Scientific Officer, recognizing his extensive expertise in immunology and autoimmune research. Dr. Mahler earned his Ph.D. from the University of Heidelberg and has collaborated with prominent figures in the field while also holding leadership roles in various diagnostic companies, most recently at Werfen. He has made significant contributions to the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases, evident from his over 300 publications and numerous patents. His role at Exagen will involve leading initiatives to enhance precision diagnostics, aiming to improve patient outcomes for autoimmune conditions. The company is committed to advancing care through innovative testing solutions, including their flagship AVISE® CTD test.

Dr. Michael Mahler's appointment as Chief Scientific Officer adds significant expertise in immunology and autoimmune research to Exagen, which can enhance the company's innovative diagnostic capabilities.

His extensive background and previous leadership roles in diagnostic companies suggest a strong potential for driving strategic initiatives that could advance Exagen's patient-centric approach to autoimmune disease management.

The press release highlights Dr. Mahler's success in discovering novel autoantigens and developing diagnostic solutions, which may bolster Exagen's reputation and market position in the autoimmune diagnostics field.

Dr. Mahler's enthusiasm for joining Exagen and his alignment with the company's mission suggest positive potential for collaborative growth and innovation, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Similar to many press releases, this one contains numerous forward-looking statements, which may lead to skepticism among investors regarding the company's actual future performance and the fulfillment of its strategic goals.



The press release explicitly mentions risks such as potential delays in reimbursement from Medicare and third-party payors, which could impede the company's financial stability and market acceptance.



It notes uncertainties inherent in Exagen's business that may affect its ability to achieve the anticipated outcomes from Dr. Mahler's appointment, suggesting a lack of confidence in immediate positive impact on the company's operations.

Who is Dr. Michael Mahler?

Dr. Michael Mahler is the newly appointed Chief Scientific Officer at Exagen Inc., with extensive experience in immunology and autoimmune research.

What is Dr. Mahler's experience in autoimmune research?

Dr. Mahler has over 20 years of experience, with over 300 peer-reviewed publications and numerous patents in autoimmune diagnostics.

What role will Dr. Mahler have at Exagen?

As Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Mahler will lead strategic initiatives to enhance precision diagnostics for autoimmune diseases at Exagen.

What is Exagen's mission?

Exagen's mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision-making and improve clinical outcomes through innovative diagnostic testing.

What is the flagship product of Exagen?

Exagen's flagship product, AVISE® CTD, helps clinicians diagnose complex autoimmune conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis accurately and early.

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of innovative autoimmune testing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Michael Mahler as Chief Scientific Officer. With an extensive background in immunology and autoimmune research, Dr. Mahler brings a wealth of expertise to Exagen's mission of improving the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune diseases.





Dr. Mahler received his Ph.D. from the Institute of Molecular Genetics at the University of Heidelberg, Germany. During his doctoral research, he worked at the Scripps Research Institute, more specifically in the lab of Prof. Eng Tan and Michael Pollard, pioneers in autoimmune research. At the same time, Dr. Mahler initiated a productive and lasting collaboration with one of his mentors, Dr. Marvin J. Fritzler, a thought leader in the field whose research spans a wide range of topics, including autoimmune disease, the biology of autoantigens, and novel diagnostic technologies.





Over the course of his distinguished career, Dr. Mahler has held key positions at various diagnostic companies, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Research Development and Business Development at Werfen. His transformative work has led to the discovery of several novel autoantigens and the development of innovative diagnostic solutions. His scientific contributions have resulted in over 300 peer-reviewed publications and numerous patents, advancing the accurate diagnosis of autoimmune diseases.





"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mahler to Exagen," said John Aballi, President and CEO at Exagen. "His deep understanding of autoimmune research and commitment to scientific innovation will play a pivotal role in strengthening our diagnostic capabilities and advancing patient care."





In his new role at Exagen, Dr. Mahler will spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing precision diagnostics for autoimmune diseases. His expertise will support Exagen's development of cutting-edge tools to improve patient outcomes.





“I am very excited to join the talented Exagen team as they work to revolutionize the management of autoimmune diseases,” said Dr. Mahler. “The company is at an exciting stage with several innovative projects already in motion. I’m especially energized by the opportunity to combine my 20+ years of experience with the patient-centric approach developed by Exagen’s leadership team.”







About Exagen







Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen’s mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company’s flagship product, AVISE



®



CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s disease earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen’s laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a full suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management.





For more information, visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X.







Forward Looking Statements







Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exagen's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation Exagen’s goals, strategies and ambitions; potential future financial and business performance; the potential utility and effectiveness of Exagen’s services and testing solutions; the potential for future successes based on its appointment of Dr. Mahler. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: delays in reimbursement and coverage decisions from Medicare and third-party payors and in interactions with regulatory authorities, and delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving its tests; changes in laws and regulations related to Exagen’s regulatory requirements; Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community; Exagen’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies; third-party payors not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products, including Exagen’s ability to collect on funds due; Exagen’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting Exagen’s business; and other risks described in Exagen’s prior press releases and Exagen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exagen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





