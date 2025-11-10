Is Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Exact Sciences (EXAS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Exact Sciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 951 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Exact Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXAS' full-year earnings has moved 47.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, EXAS has returned 17.8% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.4%. As we can see, Exact Sciences is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX). The stock has returned 225.7% year-to-date.

For Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Exact Sciences is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 469 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.7% so far this year, so EXAS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 144-stock industry is ranked #91. The industry has moved +2.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Exact Sciences and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

