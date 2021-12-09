Exact Sciences' (EXAS) Oncotype DX Test Study Data Favorable

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS recently presented new data highlighting the clinical value of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The presentation included an oral presentation of updated data from the RxPONDER study led by the independent SWOG Cancer Research Network.

In breast cancer, the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test is the only test that can predict the possibility of chemotherapy benefit along with the risk of distant recurrence in invasive breast cancer.

The recent development is likely to fortify Exact Sciences’ Precision Oncology segment.

Study Details

The study data presented at SABCS enrolled 132 patients in the Princess Margaret Trial on whom the 16-gene radiation therapy signature was applied. This trial randomized patients aged 50 or older to radiotherapy and tamoxifen or tamoxifen alone after breast-conserving surgery.

The results in treatment follow in line with the current standard of care and support previous validation study data signifying that the 16-gene radiation therapy signature may be used to spot patients with a low risk of locoregional recurrence who will not experience significant benefit from adjuvant radiotherapy.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The results presented at SABCS 2021 also highlight the role of the Oncotype DX test in offering crucial information to customize and enhance the quality of breast cancer treatment decisions. The study validating the company’s new 16-gene genomic radiation therapy signature in development also helps identify early-stage breast cancer in women who may be able to forgo irradiation following breast-conserving surgery.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by RESEARCHANDMARKETS, the global breast cancer diagnostics market was $4.62 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $7.46 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8%.

Increasing awareness about the early detection of breast cancer, the growing incidence of breast cancer, and the increasing government initiatives and support are driving the market.

Progress With Oncotype DX Breast Test

Following the acquisitions of Paradigm and Ashion, Exact Sciences is now offering therapy selection tests for patients with advanced cancer, providing even more value to oncologists, researchers and pharma partners. Supported by the TAILORx and RxPONDER studies, the Oncotype DX breast test was recently approved for national reimbursement in Italy. This makes Oncotype accessible to nearly 25,000 breast cancer patients in Italy.

During the third quarter, Exact Sciences secured regulatory approval for the Oncotype DX Breast test in Japan. This approval opens another growth opportunity for Oncotype DX. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Japanese women, with more than 90,000 new breast cancer cases diagnosed in 2020. Considering the market opportunities, the company plans to launch Oncotype DX Breast test in Japan early next year. It looks forward to guiding more patients to the most effective breast cancer treatments.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 35.1% in a year compared with the industry’s fall of 24.7%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Exact Sciences currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, or LabCorp LH and Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.76, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.3%. Revenues of $9.33 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12%.

Thermo Fisher has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14%. TMO surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.02%.

LabCorp, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $6.82, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.9%. Revenues of $4.06 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%.

LabCorp has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.6%. LH surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.7%.

Medpace reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.29, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $295.57 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.

Medpace has an estimated long-term growth rate of 16.4%. MEDP surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.9%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.