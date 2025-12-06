Exact Sciences (BIT:1EXAS) Price Target Increased by 15.91% to 86.39

The average one-year price target for Exact Sciences (BIT:1EXAS) has been revised to €86.39 / share. This is an increase of 15.91% from the prior estimate of €74.54 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €59.05 to a high of €94.64 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.10% from the latest reported closing price of €87.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,075 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exact Sciences. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1EXAS is 0.23%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 216,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,141K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,200K shares , representing a decrease of 12.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXAS by 14.20% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 9,634K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,642K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1EXAS by 17.36% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 6,088K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,061K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1EXAS by 15.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,085K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,879K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1EXAS by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,326K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,004K shares , representing a decrease of 125.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EXAS by 93.77% over the last quarter.

