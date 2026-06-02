This Is the Exact Average Social Security Benefit Retirees Receive at Every Age

Key Points

The average Social Security benefit generally increases with age.

The longer you wait to claim benefits, the higher your benefits become because you avoid early filing penalties and earn delayed retirement credits.

Even late claimers typically don't have enough to live on with benefits alone.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Around 67% of seniors rely on Social Security for more than half of their retirement income, according to the Center for Retirement Research.

Since many seniors need Social Security to cover the bills, it's important to have a realistic idea of what benefits you can expect to collect as a retiree.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Let's take a look at the average Social Security benefit at every age, so you can see how much income retirees are getting in their later years.

These are the average Social Security retirement benefits at every age

Social Security retirement benefits become available at 62. Here are the average benefits being paid out from age 62 to age 99+. These are the averages as of December 2025.

Age Average Benefit Age Average Benefit 62 $1,424 81 $2,100 63 $1,436 82 $2,099 64 $1,478 83 $2,102 65 $1,607 84 $2,101 66 $1,807 85 $2,077 67 $2,016 86 $2,037 68 $2,053 87 $2,016 69 $2,097 88 $1,983 70 $2,275 89 $1,925 71 $2,248 90 $1,898 72 $2,205 91 $1,895 73 $2,208 92 $1,899 74 $2,179 93 $1,920 75 $2,145 94 $1,908 76 $2,157 95 $1,890 77 $2,171 96 $1,889 78 $2,140 97 $1,891 79 $2,156 98 $1,888 80 $2,106 99 & over $1,845

As the table makes clear, a later benefits claim is generally going to result in a larger average Social Security benefit. This is because the program was designed to equalize benefits for those who claimed at any time between the ages of 62 and 70.

If you claim ahead of your Full Retirement Age, you are hit with early filing penalties. If you delay after FRA, your benefit increases thanks to delayed retirement credits. So, waiting allows you to avoid penalties and eventually earn credits that increase your check. With these rules in place, it's understandable benefits get bigger as people advance in age.

Of course, they also decline for those who are very old. The averages are dragged down for those in their late 80s and 90s because the oldest retirees left the workforce a long time ago, when wages were lower.

Still, this chart makes clear that if you want bigger benefits, waiting to claim Social Security is going to pay off and should be part of your retirement planning process.

Benefits aren't enough to live on

You may also notice from the chart that the average benefit is never really that high. Unfortunately, that's by design. Social Security benefits are intended to replace around 40% of pre-retirement income. So, they won't be enough for the average person to live on.

If you want your retirement to be a comfortable one, make sure that you're investing for the future in a 401(k) or IRA to supplement your Social Security, as you don't want to try to live on benefits alone.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.