Ex-Dividend Reminder: Weyerhaeuser, Nelnet and Eastern Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI), and Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Weyerhaeuser Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/15/23, Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/15/23, and Eastern Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of WY's recent stock price of $31.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Weyerhaeuser Co to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when WY shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for NNI to open 0.33% lower in price and for EBC to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WY, NNI, and EBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY):



Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI):



Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.40% for Weyerhaeuser Co, 1.33% for Nelnet Inc, and 3.64% for Eastern Bankshares Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Weyerhaeuser Co shares are currently down about 1%, Nelnet Inc shares are down about 1.5%, and Eastern Bankshares Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

