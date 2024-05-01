Ex-Dividend Reminder: WestAmerica Bancorporation, First Interstate BancSystem and Citigroup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/3/24, WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC), First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), and Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WestAmerica Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 5/17/24, First Interstate BancSystem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 5/16/24, and Citigroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 5/24/24. As a percentage of WABC's recent stock price of $46.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of WestAmerica Bancorporation to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when WABC shares open for trading on 5/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for FIBK to open 1.76% lower in price and for C to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WABC, FIBK, and C, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC):



First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK):



Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.78% for WestAmerica Bancorporation, 7.04% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc, and 3.46% for Citigroup Inc.

In Wednesday trading, WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are currently down about 1.9%, First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are off about 1.4%, and Citigroup Inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

