Ex-Dividend Reminder: VSEC, Minerals Technologies and ONEOK

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/23, VSE Corp. (Symbol: VSEC), Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX), and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. VSE Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/15/23, Minerals Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/7/23, and ONEOK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.955 on 11/14/23. As a percentage of VSEC's recent stock price of $53.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of VSE Corp. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when VSEC shares open for trading on 10/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for MTX to open 0.19% lower in price and for OKE to open 1.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VSEC, MTX, and OKE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

VSE Corp. (Symbol: VSEC):



Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX):



ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.75% for VSE Corp., 0.75% for Minerals Technologies, Inc., and 5.79% for ONEOK Inc.

In Friday trading, VSE Corp. shares are currently down about 0.4%, Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 5%, and ONEOK Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

