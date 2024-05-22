Ex-Dividend Reminder: Voya Financial, PROG Holdings and Paycom Software

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/24, Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG), and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/26/24, PROG Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/11/24, and Paycom Software Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 6/10/24. As a percentage of VOYA's recent stock price of $74.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Voya Financial Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when VOYA shares open for trading on 5/24/24. Similarly, investors should look for PRG to open 0.33% lower in price and for PAYC to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VOYA, PRG, and PAYC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):



PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG):



Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.15% for Voya Financial Inc, 1.33% for PROG Holdings Inc, and 0.83% for Paycom Software Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Voya Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, PROG Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and Paycom Software Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

