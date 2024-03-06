Ex-Dividend Reminder: VFC, Carter's and Global Industrial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/24, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI), and Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/20/24, Carter's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 3/29/24, and Global Industrial Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/18/24. As a percentage of VFC's recent stock price of $15.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of VF Corp. to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when VFC shares open for trading on 3/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for CRI to open 0.98% lower in price and for GIC to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VFC, CRI, and GIC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI):



Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.28% for VF Corp., 3.92% for Carter's Inc, and 2.25% for Global Industrial Company.

In Wednesday trading, VF Corp. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Carter's Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Global Industrial Company shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

