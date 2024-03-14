Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vertiv Holdings, Cincinnati Financial and STMicroelectronics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/24, Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF), and STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vertiv Holdings Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 3/28/24, Cincinnati Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 4/15/24, and STMicroelectronics NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 3/26/24. As a percentage of VRT's recent stock price of $73.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of Vertiv Holdings Co to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when VRT shares open for trading on 3/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for CINF to open 0.68% lower in price and for STM to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRT, CINF, and STM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT):



Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF):



STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.14% for Vertiv Holdings Co, 2.72% for Cincinnati Financial Corp., and 0.50% for STMicroelectronics NV.

In Thursday trading, Vertiv Holdings Co shares are currently up about 1.4%, Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are up about 0.5%, and STMicroelectronics NV shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

