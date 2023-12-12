Ex-Dividend Reminder: Verisk Analytics, Global Payments and NewMarket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK), Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), and NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Verisk Analytics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/29/23, Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/29/23, and NewMarket Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 1/2/24. As a percentage of VRSK's recent stock price of $240.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Verisk Analytics Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when VRSK shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for GPN to open 0.20% lower in price and for NEU to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VRSK, GPN, and NEU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK):



Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN):



NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for Verisk Analytics Inc, 0.81% for Global Payments Inc, and 1.63% for NewMarket Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Verisk Analytics Inc shares are currently up about 3.1%, Global Payments Inc shares are up about 2.1%, and NewMarket Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

