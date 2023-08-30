Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vector Group, Ross Stores and FNB

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR), Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), and FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vector Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/15/23, Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 9/29/23, and FNB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of VGR's recent stock price of $11.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.80%, so look for shares of Vector Group Ltd to trade 1.80% lower — all else being equal — when VGR shares open for trading on 8/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for ROST to open 0.28% lower in price and for FNB to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VGR, ROST, and FNB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR):



Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST):



FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.21% for Vector Group Ltd, 1.10% for Ross Stores Inc, and 4.10% for FNB Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Vector Group Ltd shares are currently up about 0.8%, Ross Stores Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and FNB Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.