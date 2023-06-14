Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vector Group, Johnson Controls International and Tootsie Roll Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/23, Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR), Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vector Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/29/23, Johnson Controls International plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 7/14/23, and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 7/6/23. As a percentage of VGR's recent stock price of $12.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of Vector Group Ltd to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when VGR shares open for trading on 6/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for JCI to open 0.57% lower in price and for TR to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VGR, JCI, and TR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR):



Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI):



Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.29% for Vector Group Ltd, 2.28% for Johnson Controls International plc, and 0.94% for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Vector Group Ltd shares are currently up about 0.6%, Johnson Controls International plc shares are up about 0.5%, and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.