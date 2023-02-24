Ex-Dividend Reminder: UFP Industries, Comstock Resources and Halliburton

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI), Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK), and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UFP Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/15/23, Comstock Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/15/23, and Halliburton Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/29/23. As a percentage of UFPI's recent stock price of $84.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of UFP Industries Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when UFPI shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for CRK to open 1.05% lower in price and for HAL to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UFPI, CRK, and HAL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI):



Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK):



Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for UFP Industries Inc, 4.20% for Comstock Resources Inc, and 1.80% for Halliburton Company.

In Friday trading, UFP Industries Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Comstock Resources Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Halliburton Company shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

