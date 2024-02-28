Ex-Dividend Reminder: Triple Flag Precious Metals, Vector Group and Allison Transmission Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/24, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM), Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR), and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0525 on 3/15/24, Vector Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/14/24, and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of TFPM's recent stock price of $12.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when TFPM shares open for trading on 3/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for VGR to open 1.79% lower in price and for ALSN to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFPM, VGR, and ALSN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM):



Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR):



Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.72% for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp, 7.17% for Vector Group Ltd, and 1.33% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp shares are currently up about 1.8%, Vector Group Ltd shares are down about 1.1%, and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

