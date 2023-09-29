Ex-Dividend Reminder: The Gap, Comcast and Brandywine Realty Trust

News & Insights

September 29, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/3/23, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), and Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Gap Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/25/23, Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 10/25/23, and Brandywine Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/18/23. As a percentage of GPS's recent stock price of $10.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.40%, so look for shares of The Gap Inc to trade 1.40% lower — all else being equal — when GPS shares open for trading on 10/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for CMCSA to open 0.64% lower in price and for BDN to open 3.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPS, CMCSA, and BDN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS):

GPS+Dividend+History+Chart

Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA):

CMCSA+Dividend+History+Chart

Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN):

BDN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.58% for The Gap Inc, 2.58% for Comcast Corp, and 12.94% for Brandywine Realty Trust.

In Friday trading, The Gap Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, Comcast Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Brandywine Realty Trust shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

