Ex-Dividend Reminder: TELUS, Rogers Communications and eBay

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/24, TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU), Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI), and eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TELUS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3761 on 4/1/24, Rogers Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 4/3/24, and eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/25/24. As a percentage of TU's recent stock price of $17.17, this dividend works out to approximately 2.19%, so look for shares of TELUS Corp to trade 2.19% lower — all else being equal — when TU shares open for trading on 3/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for RCI to open 1.14% lower in price and for EBAY to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TU, RCI, and EBAY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU):



Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI):



eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.76% for TELUS Corp, 4.57% for Rogers Communications Inc, and 2.16% for eBay Inc..

In Wednesday trading, TELUS Corp shares are currently down about 0.9%, Rogers Communications Inc shares are off about 1.3%, and eBay Inc. shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Victor Mashaal

 EMXF Average Annual Return

 FTI Next Dividend Date



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.