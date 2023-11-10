News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Select Medical Holdings, Selective Insurance Group and Home BancShares

November 10, 2023 — 10:27 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM), Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), and Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Select Medical Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 11/28/23, Selective Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/1/23, and Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/6/23. As a percentage of SEM's recent stock price of $22.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Select Medical Holdings Corp to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when SEM shares open for trading on 11/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for SIGI to open 0.34% lower in price and for HOMB to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEM, SIGI, and HOMB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM):

SEM+Dividend+History+Chart

Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI):

SIGI+Dividend+History+Chart

Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB):

HOMB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.27% for Select Medical Holdings Corp, 1.37% for Selective Insurance Group Inc, and 3.47% for Home BancShares Inc.

In Friday trading, Select Medical Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Home BancShares Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

