Ex-Dividend Reminder: SBA Communications, Belden and Vishay Intertechnology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/24, SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC), and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SBA Communications Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 3/28/24, Belden Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/9/24, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/26/24. As a percentage of SBAC's recent stock price of $223.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of SBA Communications Corp to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when SBAC shares open for trading on 3/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for BDC to open 0.06% lower in price and for VSH to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBAC, BDC, and VSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC):



Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC):



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.75% for SBA Communications Corp, 0.22% for Belden Inc, and 1.72% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc..

In Monday trading, SBA Communications Corp shares are currently up about 2.6%, Belden Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares are off about 1% on the day.

