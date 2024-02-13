Ex-Dividend Reminder: Royalty Pharma, Amgen and Jefferies Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/24, Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX), Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), and Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/15/24, Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 3/7/24, and Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/27/24. As a percentage of RPRX's recent stock price of $29.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Royalty Pharma plc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when RPRX shares open for trading on 2/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for AMGN to open 0.76% lower in price and for JEF to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RPRX, AMGN, and JEF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX):



Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.89% for Royalty Pharma plc, 3.06% for Amgen Inc, and 2.90% for Jefferies Group Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Royalty Pharma plc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Amgen Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Jefferies Group Inc. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.