Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ramaco Resources, Agnico Eagle Mines and Ashland

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Ramaco Resources Inc (Symbol: METC), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM), and Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ramaco Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/15/23, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/15/23, and Ashland Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of METC's recent stock price of $17.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Ramaco Resources Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when METC shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for AEM to open 0.79% lower in price and for ASH to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for METC, AEM, and ASH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ramaco Resources Inc (Symbol: METC):



Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.87% for Ramaco Resources Inc, 3.15% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, and 1.96% for Ashland Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Ramaco Resources Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are up about 1.9%, and Ashland Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

