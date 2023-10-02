Ex-Dividend Reminder: Progressive, ABM Industries and AECOM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/4/23, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM), and AECOM (Symbol: ACM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Progressive Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/13/23, ABM Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 11/6/23, and AECOM will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/20/23. As a percentage of PGR's recent stock price of $138.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Progressive Corp. to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when PGR shares open for trading on 10/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for ABM to open 0.55% lower in price and for ACM to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PGR, ABM, and ACM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR):



ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM):



AECOM (Symbol: ACM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.29% for Progressive Corp., 2.21% for ABM Industries, Inc., and 0.87% for AECOM.

In Monday trading, Progressive Corp. shares are currently down about 0.3%, ABM Industries, Inc. shares are off about 0.3%, and AECOM shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

