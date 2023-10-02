News & Insights

Markets
PGR

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Progressive, ABM Industries and AECOM

October 02, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/4/23, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM), and AECOM (Symbol: ACM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Progressive Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/13/23, ABM Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 11/6/23, and AECOM will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/20/23. As a percentage of PGR's recent stock price of $138.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Progressive Corp. to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when PGR shares open for trading on 10/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for ABM to open 0.55% lower in price and for ACM to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PGR, ABM, and ACM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR):

PGR+Dividend+History+Chart

ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM):

ABM+Dividend+History+Chart

AECOM (Symbol: ACM):

ACM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.29% for Progressive Corp., 2.21% for ABM Industries, Inc., and 0.87% for AECOM.

In Monday trading, Progressive Corp. shares are currently down about 0.3%, ABM Industries, Inc. shares are off about 0.3%, and AECOM shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 NNBR YTD Return
 GSK Dividend History
 Regency Centers MACD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PGR
ABM
ACM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.