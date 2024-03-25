Ex-Dividend Reminder: Primoris Services, ESAB and Curtiss-Wright

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM), ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB), and Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Primoris Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 4/15/24, ESAB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 4/12/24, and Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of PRIM's recent stock price of $40.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Primoris Services Corp to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when PRIM shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for ESAB to open 0.06% lower in price and for CW to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRIM, ESAB, and CW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM):



ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB):



Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.59% for Primoris Services Corp, 0.22% for ESAB Corp, and 0.32% for Curtiss-Wright Corp..

In Monday trading, Primoris Services Corp shares are currently off about 1.2%, ESAB Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

