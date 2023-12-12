News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: PotlatchDeltic, Iron Mountain and BCE

December 12, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH), Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), and BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PotlatchDeltic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/29/23, Iron Mountain Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 1/4/24, and BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9675 on 1/15/24. As a percentage of PCH's recent stock price of $45.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of PotlatchDeltic Corp to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when PCH shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for IRM to open 0.99% lower in price and for BCE to open 2.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PCH, IRM, and BCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH):

PCH+Dividend+History+Chart

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM):

IRM+Dividend+History+Chart

BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):

BCE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.99% for PotlatchDeltic Corp, 3.95% for Iron Mountain Inc, and 9.58% for BCE Inc.

In Tuesday trading, PotlatchDeltic Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Iron Mountain Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and BCE Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

