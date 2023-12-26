Ex-Dividend Reminder: PG&E, Xcel Energy and Edison International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL), and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PG&E Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/15/24, Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 1/20/24, and Edison International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 1/31/24. As a percentage of PCG's recent stock price of $17.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of PG&E Corp to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when PCG shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for XEL to open 0.84% lower in price and for EIX to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PCG, XEL, and EIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG):



Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL):



Edison International (Symbol: EIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.23% for PG&E Corp, 3.35% for Xcel Energy Inc, and 4.49% for Edison International.

In Tuesday trading, PG&E Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Xcel Energy Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Edison International shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

