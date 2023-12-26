News & Insights

Markets
PCG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: PG&E, Xcel Energy and Edison International

December 26, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL), and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PG&E Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/15/24, Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 1/20/24, and Edison International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 1/31/24. As a percentage of PCG's recent stock price of $17.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of PG&E Corp to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when PCG shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for XEL to open 0.84% lower in price and for EIX to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PCG, XEL, and EIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG):

PCG+Dividend+History+Chart

Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL):

XEL+Dividend+History+Chart

Edison International (Symbol: EIX):

EIX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.23% for PG&E Corp, 3.35% for Xcel Energy Inc, and 4.49% for Edison International.

In Tuesday trading, PG&E Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Xcel Energy Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Edison International shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 LGTO shares outstanding history
 NWHM Price Target
 IDRA Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCG
XEL
EIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.