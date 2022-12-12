Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paramount Global, Teck Resources and Garmin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA), Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK), and Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paramount Global - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/3/23, Teck Resources Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/30/22, and Garmin Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of PARAA's recent stock price of $21.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Paramount Global - Class A to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when PARAA shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for TECK to open 0.34% lower in price and for GRMN to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PARAA, TECK, and GRMN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA):



Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK):



Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.43% for Paramount Global - Class A, 1.37% for Teck Resources Ltd, and 3.07% for Garmin Ltd.

In Monday trading, Paramount Global - Class A shares are currently down about 0.1%, Teck Resources Ltd shares are off about 0.5%, and Garmin Ltd shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.