Ex-Dividend Reminder: Open Text, SS&C Technologies Holdings and Juniper Networks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX), SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC), and Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/22/23, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/15/23, and Juniper Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/22/23. As a percentage of OTEX's recent stock price of $38.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Open Text Corp to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when OTEX shares open for trading on 8/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for SSNC to open 0.43% lower in price and for JNPR to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OTEX, SSNC, and JNPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX):



SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC):



Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.57% for Open Text Corp, 1.71% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, and 3.11% for Juniper Networks Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Open Text Corp shares are currently down about 0.2%, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Juniper Networks Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

