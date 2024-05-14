Ex-Dividend Reminder: Newmark Group, Emerson Electric and IDEX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/24, Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK), Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), and IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Newmark Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 6/3/24, Emerson Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 6/10/24, and IDEX Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 5/31/24. As a percentage of NMRK's recent stock price of $10.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Newmark Group Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when NMRK shares open for trading on 5/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for EMR to open 0.46% lower in price and for IEX to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NMRK, EMR, and IEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK):



Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR):



IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Newmark Group Inc, 1.83% for Emerson Electric Co., and 1.22% for IDEX Corporation.

In Tuesday trading, Newmark Group Inc shares are currently down about 2.1%, Emerson Electric Co. shares are down about 0.6%, and IDEX Corporation shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 BDC Investor

 BWXT YTD Return

 LFMD Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.