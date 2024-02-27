Ex-Dividend Reminder: NAPCO Security Technologies, T-Mobile US and Open Text

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC), T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), and Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/22/24, T-Mobile US Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/14/24, and Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/20/24. As a percentage of NSSC's recent stock price of $44.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when NSSC shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for TMUS to open 0.40% lower in price and for OTEX to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NSSC, TMUS, and OTEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC):



T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS):



Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.90% for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., 1.59% for T-Mobile US Inc, and 2.60% for Open Text Corp.

In Tuesday trading, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, T-Mobile US Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Open Text Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

