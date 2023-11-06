Ex-Dividend Reminder: MSCI, Mueller Water Products and Matson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/23, MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA), and Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.38 on 11/30/23, Mueller Water Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.064 on 11/20/23, and Matson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/7/23. As a percentage of MSCI's recent stock price of $499.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of MSCI Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when MSCI shares open for trading on 11/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for MWA to open 0.49% lower in price and for MATX to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSCI, MWA, and MATX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):



Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA):



Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.11% for MSCI Inc, 1.95% for Mueller Water Products Inc, and 1.45% for Matson Inc.

In Monday trading, MSCI Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Mueller Water Products Inc shares are up about 1%, and Matson Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

